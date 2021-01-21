Holmes obit

In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the earthly transition on Mr. Albert Marshall Holmes of Ft. Walton Beach, FL on January 12, 2021. He was 71 years old and a native of Washington County, FL.

Albert was born on September 12, 1949 to the late Samuel B. and Rosia Mae Holmes in Millers Ferry, FL. Being raised in a Christian home, he accepted Christ as his personal Savior. Albert was educated in the public-school system of Washington County, FL and graduated in the Roulhac High School Class of 1967. He was employed by Gatlin Lumber Company for over 30 years until his retirement.

Albert is preceded in death by his wife: Emma (Garnett) Holmes; brother: Ralph Holmes; and stepson: Charles Hogans.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: two daughters: Teresa Gonzales (Mike) of San Antonio, TX, Tamara Jones (Derrick) of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; 3 step-sons: James Hogans of Panama City Beach, FL, Brandon Henderson (LaTevia) and Byron Henderson (Natalie) both of Ft. Walton Beach, FL. and 6 grandchildren Jason, Alyssa, Matthew, Derrick Jr., DeCarter, and Jada’Rose; brother: Andrew Holmes, Sr of Deltona, FL.; sister-in-law: Estelle Holmes of Vernon FL; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 3 PM CST, Saturday, January 23, 2021 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, FL with Rev. Willie E. Brown, officiating. A Public Walk-Through Viewing will be held from 12-5 PM CST at Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, FL. Family & friends may sign the guestbook online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.