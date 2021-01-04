Holmes COVID vaccinations

The Holmes County Health Department is committed to providing the COVID-19 vaccines to each priority group as well as the general public as quickly as possible. At this time, COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered to residents age 65 and older. Below is the information on time and location. There is no list, line, or registry available for individuals to sign up to receive the vaccine.

The coronavirus immunizations for individuals age 65 years and older will be provided at the Holmes County Health Department Annex, 1177 East Highway 90, Bonifay, on Tuesday, January 5th from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Further immunizations will be scheduled after these initial dates as vaccine supply allows. Individuals should not have tested positive in the 14 days prior and should not have had any anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine. Additionally, those individuals that have been prescribed immunosuppressive medications should check with their provider prior to receiving the vaccine. Individual who have been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and have been asked to quarantine should wait until their quarantine period is over before receiving the vaccine. There is no charge for vaccine administration.

Hospitals received their vaccines recently and continue to vaccinate their front-line staff. Long-term care staff and residents are receiving vaccines through Operation Warp Speed from Walgreens and CVS. As additional vaccine supplies become available and the State provides priority groups for vaccinating, DOH Holmes will follow and share those plans. For the most up to date information on COVID-19 vaccination plan in Florida, please visit http://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida.

Following the initial distributions to residents age 65 and older, the health department will work to provide vaccines to additional priority groups. Any future updates on how residents will be able to receive the vaccine will be announced as soon as those plans become available. For more information, please contact (850) 547-8500.

Editor’s Note: Washington County will offer vaccines on Wednesday. Information will be provided as soon as it is received.