Holmes COVID-19 cases

Holmes County— The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announces additional cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Holmes County. All individuals and all contacts will be required to self-isolate. The individuals and all contacts will be monitored by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 29 COVID-19 cases in Holmes County. As of June 5th, 14 of the total cases have recovered.

• 40-year-old female

• 43-year-old male

• 51-year-old male