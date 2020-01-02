Holmes County youth excel in speaking competition

The 4-H/Tropicana Public Speaking Contest is an annual competition that allows youth in grades 4-6, in all Holmes County schools to write and deliver a speech to be presented before their peers.

It is a school and 4-H traditional that Holmes County has been participating in for well over 50 years. Teachers and parents work hard to prepare students for this annual competition and we appreciate their hard work and dedication.

Judges for this year’s County 4-H/Tropicana Public Speaking Competition found themselves in a difficult situation as they had to determine an order of winners after 12 youth competitors took the podium on December 17 for the 2019 Holmes County 4-H/Tropicana County Level Public Speaking Competition. The 12 youth showed precision in their speaking delivery as they delivered exceptionally written speeches with confidence and enthusiasm. One judge told the Holmes County 4-H Agent, Niki Crawson, “These students delivered their speeches so professionally, it was enjoyable to sit and listen. They did an exceptional job of creating the images and emotions they wanted their speeches to invoke.”

These 12 students were the finalists in 4th, 5th, and 6th grades, representing a total of 697 students that participated in the 2019 Holmes County 4-H/Tropicana County Level Public Speaking Competition from five schools in the Holmes County School District. Judges scored the youth on their speech delivery as well as speech composition and creativity.

Over 2 million students have participated in this program since its beginning. Tropicana, Inc. has graciously sponsored the contest since 1969 and provides classroom materials for teachers, certificates of participation, ribbons for classroom winners, and medallions for school winners, plaques and 4-H summer camp scholarships for county winners. Tropicana Products, Inc., is a division of PepsiCo, Inc., the leading producer and marketer of branded fruit juices.

Congratulations to all of this year’s County 4-H/Tropicana Winners.

4th Grade

1st Place – Fisher Weimorts, Ponce de Leon Elementary School, with his speech entitled, “Bigfoot”

2nd Place – Paisley Stafford, Bonifay K-8 School, with her speech entitled, “Honoring Veterans”

3rd Place – Emma Richbourg, Bethlehem School, with her speech entitled, “Being a Pastor”

Honorable Mention – McKenzie Baxter, Poplar Springs School, with her speech entitled, “The VF Outlet”

5th Grade

1st Place – Leighton Taylor, Poplar Springs School, with her speech entitled, “The Big Break”

2nd Place – Si McGowan, Bonifay K-8 School, with his speech entitled, “Adventure of a Lifetime”

3rd Place – Dalton Churchwell, Ponce de Leon Elementary School, with his speech entitled, “The Curse of the Great Bambino”

Honorable Mention – Ruby Bailey, Bethlehem School, with her speech entitled, “My Home Samoa”

6th Grade

1st Place – Cadence Pennewell, Ponce de Leon High School, with her speech entitled, “Vortex”

2nd Place – Brent Young, Bethlehem School, with his speech entitled, “My Daytime Nightmare”

3rd Place – Nick Hall, Poplar Springs School, with his speech entitled, “My Favorite Books”

Honorable Mention – Aaron Bailey, Bonifay K-8 School, with his speech entitled, “Talking”

Students placing 1st at the county competition each received a scholarship in the amount of $275.00 to attend 4-H Camp Timpoochee, June 8-12, 2020, a camping tradition which has occurred since the 1930’s.

4-H is one of the largest youth development programs in America with more than 6.5 million young people, ages 5-18, and 540,000 youth and adult volunteers. A variety of fun, educational, social, and engaging activities are offered! These programs teach the fundamental 4-H ideal of practical, “learn by doing” experiences which encourages youth to experiment, innovate and think independently. For information on how you can get involved with 4-H as a youth, volunteer, or supporter, please contact Niki Crawson at 547-1108, ncrawson@ufl.edu. 4-H programs are available to young people in all 50 states, U.S. territories and U.S. military installations worldwide, regardless of gender, race, creed, color, religion, or disability.