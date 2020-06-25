Holmes County youth chosen to serve in national tobacco control role

Holmes County — Devyn Langley, a Holmes County High School student and Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) member was recently selected to serve as a Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids youth ambassador. As the leading advocacy organization, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids works to reduce tobacco use and its deadly consequences in the United States and around the world.

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids ambassadors are on the front lines elevating the youth voice in local, state, and national efforts to pass policies protecting kids from tobacco and e-cigarettes. Ambassadors are trained in the core components of advocacy and build their capacity for effective leadership, including public speaking, media engagement and influencing decision makers.

“Devyn has been an outstanding leader for our local and statewide SWAT Program,” said Melanie Spradlin, SWAT Coordinator. “She is incredibly deserving of this opportunity and we look forward to watching her grow her skills and passion for tobacco prevention. The Florida Department of Health in Holmes County is so proud of Devyn’s many accomplishments and thank her for the leadership determination she has displayed in SWAT in Holmes County and throughout the state.”

Although Devyn has only been in SWAT for two years she has grown tremendously. She has had the opportunity to serve on the statewide Youth Advocacy Board (YAB) where she helped refine statewide anti-tobacco initiatives. The YAB is comprised of 16 youth across the state who are elected to serve on a statewide level to help develop initiatives and activities to be used on a local level. In addition to being on YAB and being selected as an ambassador for TFK, Devyn has also been given the opportunity to serve as a high school advocate with the TRUTH Initiative, another national youth anti-tobacco program.

To learn more about Students Working Against Tobacco, visit SwatFlorida.com.