Holmes County traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Choctawhatchee River Relief – There will be intermittent eastbound lane closures, west of the Choctawhatchee River, from 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25 to 4 a.m. Friday, June 26 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance on the structure.

Holmestead Road Routine Bridge Maintenance over I-10 – There will be intermittent northbound lane closures, 3.2 miles east of State Road 79, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance on the structure.

