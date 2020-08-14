Holmes County traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road 2 Safety Improvements at County Road 173 – Motorists should be prepared for a lane shift and are reminded the speed limit is reduced to 45 miles per hour through the construction zone.

U.S. 90 Bridge Inspection over Holmes Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.