Holmes County roads closed

All roads in Holmes County are currently closed unless you are en-route to provide an essential service.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Holmes County Emergency Management ask that you please stay off the roads – ALL ROADS – unless it is unavoidable. If you must travel, please do not drive through standing water.

Seven rescues from vehicles have been made because of motorists being on unsafe roads.

An update will be made as soon as possible when the road status changes, but until then, everyone is encouraged to stay off the roads if at all possible.