Holmes County closures update

Holmes County Courthouse will be open tomorrow February 6th, 2020 for normal business hours. County Court will be in session as scheduled.

The Board of County Commissioner’s Office and departments will be closed for all non-essential personnel Thursday, February 6th, 2020. All essential personnel must report to work.

The Holmes County Property Appraiser’s Office, Supervisor of Election’s Office, and the Holmes County Tax Collector’s Office’s will also be closed Thursday, February 6th, 2020. All offices will resume normal business hours on February 7th, 2020.

All Holmes County Schools will be closed February 6th, 2020 and will resume classes on February 7th, 2020.

ROAD INFORMATION

Be advised that Peak Road and Morrison Road are both closed due to weather conditions.

Also, portions of Highway 81 and Highway 2 are under water. Use caution if traveling in these areas.