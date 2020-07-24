Holmes County 4-H Open House

The Holmes County 4-H Program through the University of Florida/ IFAS Extension will hold a Virtual Open House for all Holmes County youth, ages 5-18, parents/guardian, and community members, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. There will be two live Zoom webinar sessions available for the community. Online registration for Open House is required before the event.

Registration for August 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM – http://tiny.cc/holmes4hopen-house430

Registration for August 25, 2020 at 6:30 PM – http://tiny.cc/holmes4hopen-house630

Youth, parents, community members and volunteers will have the opportunity to explore the different clubs offered through Holmes County 4-H, talk with current volunteers and 4-H members, have questions answered by the 4-H Agent, explore a variety of fun, educational, engaging activities offered such as science, arts & crafts, and cooking, and so much more! Assistance for membership enrollment will be available for new and returning 4-H members as well as volunteer information for those adults interested in working with youth and getting involved in the 4-H community.

Holmes County 4-H is excited to offer this virtual Open House format to invite the public to get involved in the 4-H community. We welcome everyone to join us for a night of learning, social engagement, and fun! 4-H is one of the largest youth development programs in America with more than 6.5 million young people, ages 5-18, and 540,000 youth and adult volunteers. 4-H’s learning opportunities are designed to provide youth with supervised independence, a sense of belonging with a positive group, a spirit of generosity toward others, and a wide variety of opportunities to master life challenges. For information on how you can get involved with 4-H as a youth, volunteer, or supporter, please contact Niki Crawson at 850-373-7349 or ncrawson@ufl.edu.