Holmes County 4-H offers summer opportunities for all youth

Bonifay – Summer is right around the corner and this year is looking bright with several fun and exciting opportunities for kids in our local communities to stay busy! Holmes County 4-H is offering seven in-person educational day camps this summer which will be open to any youth ages 5-18 years old in the county. Registration scholarships are available to assist families with the costs so that all youth have the opportunity to participate in as many events that they would like this summer! Registration is open now and spots are limited.

Offered this year are:

4-H Life University – 6 nights focusing on essential skills every teen needs for real world applications

Tie Dye Me Happy Day Camp – 1 day exploring color and art expression

Cloverbuds Crazy Day Art Camp – 1 day just for 5-7 yr olds to express themselves with art creations

Animal Science Day Camp – 1 day animal science exploration on site of local ranch

Fundamentals of Archery – 2 days learning basic archery instruction of safety and shooting skills

Fundamentals of Air Rifle – 2 days learning basic air rifle safety instruction and shooting skills

4-H/PDL Park Adventures – 3 days of drones, robotics and environmental education at our local park

For complete day camp descriptions, please visit our Holmes County 4-H website at https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/ufholmescounty4-h or follow us on Facebook at @ufifasholmes4h. Registration is required in advance through the 4-H Online system as well as the Eventbrite portal. Instructions are posted on our website. Have questions or need assistance in registering or additional information? Contact the Holmes County 4-H Agent, Ms. Niki Crawson, at ncrawson@ufl.edu or 850-373-7349. Face coverings, social distancing and pre-registration are required for participants at in-person events at this time.