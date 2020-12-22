Holmes County 4-H gives angels to angels this holiday season

Holmes County 4-H teaches important life skills such as generosity and compassion through hands on activities such as community service projects. According to the International Journal of Research, life skills are abilities that help promote well-being, positive health outcomes, and productive development. They empower youth to make positive choices to promote health, positive social relationships, contribute to society.

When the program learned that the Holmes County Council on Aging needed items to put in the seniors’ stockings for the holidays, a 4-H family, the Ackmans, immediately jumped in to give a helping hand. Amanda Ackman, a 4-H volunteer, and her children, Emmit and Kaydence, 4-H members, chose to make beautiful lace angel ornaments to give to each senior at the Council on Aging.

Upon completion of their service, the 4-H family made and donated 155 lace angel ornaments to the local Council on Aging to give as gifts for their stockings. Gift tags were attached to the angels with a message that read, “An Angel for an Angel. Happy Holidays. Made with Love from Holmes County 4-H.”

The Ackman family delivered the angels to the Council on Friday afternoon. This little act of kindness went a long way this holiday season to let so many individuals know they are cared about.

If you or a member of your family are interested in getting involved in Holmes County 4-H, please contact the Holmes County 4-H Agent, Mrs. Niki Crawson, at ncrawson@ufl.edu or 850-373-7349 for information. Be sure to follow on the Facebook page at @ufifasholmes4h and check out the website at https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/ufholmescounty4-h.