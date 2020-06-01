Holmes and Washington COVID-19 cases

The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announces an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Holmes County. The individual is a 19-year-old male. He has been advised to isolate and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts will be monitored by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 20 COVID-19 cases in Holmes County.

The Washington County Health Department (WCHD) announces six additional cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. All individuals have been advised to isolate and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individuals and all contacts will be monitored by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 63 COVID-19 cases in Washington County with 37 of those being associated with a long-term care facility.