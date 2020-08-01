Holmes and Washington County traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 at County Road 173 Intersection Safety Improvements- Construction is underway. Motorists should be prepared for a lane shift and are reminded the speed limit is reduced to 45 miles per hour through the construction zone.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over S.R. 79– Westbound motorists will encounter lane restrictions, 1.8 miles south of U.S. 90, from midnight to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 as crews perform routine maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.