Holmes and Washington County Traffic Advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Safety Improvements at County Road 173- Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures the week of Monday, Oct. 19 as construction activities continue. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to assist drivers through the work area. The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in the work zone.

Washington County:

S.R. 79 Widening from North of Mill Branch Bridge to I-10 – There will be intermittent lane restrictions between Leavins and Douglas Ferry roads from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 as crews perform paving operations. Traffic flaggers will direct motorists through the work area. Friday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 a.m. southbound traffic will be transitioned to the new southbound roadway from Clayton Road to the city of Vernon as crews perform median work. Northbound traffic will not be impacted. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions before 6:30 a.m. as crews prepare to make the traffic switch. Message boards and additional signage will direct traffic through the area.

S.R. 77 Widening North of Moss Hill Road to North of Blue Lake Road ­- Traffic north of Sunny Hills and south of the Wausau City limits in Washington County will encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 16 as crews replace temporary safety markings where it transitions from the new travel lanes and old roadway. Traffic flaggers and additional signage will be used to direct motorists through the work area.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.