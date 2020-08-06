Holly-Pedro engagement announcement

The family of Ashley Sloan Holley is proud to announce the engagement of Ashley to Stephen Pedro.

Stephen is the son of Ronald and Cindy Pedro of South Port. Stephen has lived in the panhandle for most of his life. He graduated from Gulf Coast with a degree in Pharmacy, as well as certifications in Interventional Radiology and Professional Medical Coding.

Ashley is the daughter of Adrian and Tina Sloan of Vernon, and Sheila and Steve Garland of Bonifay. She is a resident of Washington County and has her Master’s Degree in Business Management from the University of West Florida.

They are planning to have a November wedding.