Holcomb obit

Timothy J. Holcomb, 57 of Caryville, passed from this life on December 17, 2019 at his residence.

Tim was born on March 14, 1962 in Tallahassee, Florida. He served in the United States Army and worked as a Truck Driver for Melton Truck Lines. Tim loved music and was gifted at playing the acoustic and bass guitar. He was a member of Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church in Vernon, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife: Lois Holcomb of Caryville, Florida; brother: Lee Holcomb; and his beloved church family at Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church.

A celebration of life will be held 11A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church in Vernon, Florida with Rev. Tim Bush officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge arrangements.