Hodge obit

Mr. Clifford Lee Hodge, age 75, of Bonifay, FL, passed away August 5, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City.

He was born February 18, 1945 in Hillsborough County, Florida, to the late Leon Maxwell Hodge and Mary Lois Ellis Hodge.

In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Hodge and Carthell Hodge and one sister, Earnestine Grantham.

Clifford is survived by his wife of 57 years, Charlene Hodge of Bonifay; seven children, Rick Hodge and wife Karen, Ronnie Hodge and wife Ruthie, Reggie Hodge and wife Christy, Jennifer Vickery and husband Greg, Ryan Hodge and wife Jessica, Madison Hodge and Trey Hodge, all of Bonifay; a special niece, Kelly Harris and husband Micah of Bonifay; one brother, Richard Hodge and wife Pepper of Bonifay; two sisters, Maxine Bush and Hilda Thomason, both of Bonifay; 19 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

