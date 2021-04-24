Historical museum to celebrate National Military Appreciation Month

Military veterans and the public are invited to attend a celebration on Friday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the Farmers Market pavilion of the Washington County Historical Society. WWII veterans will be honored and there will be an unveiling of a bronze bust of Captain Marcel Albert, WWII French Ace fighter pilot.

The festivities will include recognition of WWII military veterans, unveiling of the bronze bust, placing of memorial wreaths and an outdoor reception. Special guests, state and local officials, and representatives of France and Russia will be attending the event. Light refreshments will be served and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Our “home town hero,” Captain Marcel Albert, became a hero in several other countries – France, Great Britain, and Russia – during WWII. He flew over 200 combat missions under the flags of three countries and earned countless awards and honors for his service including the French Legion of Honor and Gold Star Hero of the Soviet Union. Captain Albert and his wife Freda retired to Chipley when they retired. After Freda’s passing, Marcel moved to Texas. Today they lay side by side in their “hometown” Chipley.

Museum director Dorothy Odom remarked, “This will be an exciting day. The pandemic delayed the unveiling for a year. The bronze bust, a gift to us from Russia, will be a wonderful addition to our Veterans Memorial Wall. Several new displays have been set up in the museum featuring WWII veterans, memorabilia and, of course, Captain Albert.”