Hinrichs obit

Eleanor Hinrichs, age 83, passed from this life Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, FL.

She was born in Panama City, FL on May 28, 1937 to Wilburn and Mamie Lou (Adams) Rodgers. Eleanor was a homemaker for her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband; John Fletcher Hinrichs, her daughter; Robin White and 11 brothers and sisters.

Eleanor was survived by her 7 children; Joellen Gandy, LG York, Shawn York, Little Donald York, Willie York, Lisa Corbin and John Hinrichs, 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Browning officiating. Interment will follow in the Sand Mountain Cemetery in Fountain, FL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.