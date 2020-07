Hightower obit

Mrs. Fannie Lou Simmons Hightower, age 98, of Vernon, FL, passed away July 28, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

She was born August 4, 1921 in Vernon to the late Frederick Houston Simmons and Jessie Lee Spence Simmons.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hightower was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Terry Nolan Ashby.

Mrs. Hightower is survived by two daughters, Linda H. Ashby of Tallahassee and Sandra H. Miller and husband Julian N. Miller of Vernon; two granddaughters, Sabrina M. Boyd and husband David Boyd and Holly A. Dincman and husband Tolga Dincman; three great-grandchildren, Daniel A. Boyd, Sarah E. Boyd and Blake A. Dincman.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, in the Ebenezer Church Cemetery with Rev. James Brooks officiating, and Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.