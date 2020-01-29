Hicks Road bridge over Pittman Creek complete

Work on a $1.6 million bridge project on Hicks Road over west Pittman Creek in Holmes County is complete and scheduled to open to traffic Monday afternoon, Feb. 3. Crews will then begin demolition of the temporary acrow bridge. Improvements include a wider, two-lane concrete bridge that will enhance safety and provide a smoother riding surface. The project also includes minor drainage improvements, paved bridge approaches and safety railings. Variable message boards are in place to notify the public of the upcoming traffic pattern change. Drivers are reminded to use caution and watch for workers and heavy trucks entering and exiting the roadway.