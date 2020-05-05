Hicks obit

Robert “Bob” Lee Hicks (retired TSgt United States Air Force), 86, of Graceville passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

Mr. Bob was born in Akron, Ohio on November 5, 1933 to the late Charlie F. Hicks and Lillie B. Ponds Hicks. A 1952 graduate of Slocomb High School, Mr. Bob entered the U.S. Air Force serving for 20 years. He was a member of New Home Baptist Church.

Survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Lounell Callaway Hicks; one daughter Rhonda Church (Ashley), one son Heston Hicks (Lory), Graceville; grandchildren Gennifer Williams (Kenneth), Hayden Church, Ethan Church, John Hicks; special great grandsons Brennon, Dylen, Dallas; one brother Kenneth Hicks (Betty), Elba, AL; two sisters-in-law Hebe Hicks, Jackie Hicks Collins; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Rev. John Wayne Hicks, Bill Hicks, James Hicks and one sister Gayle Hicks Scott.

Family request no flowers and if anyone wishing please make memorials to New Home Baptist Church 494 New Home Circle Graceville, Florida 32440.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside was held 2 p.m., Sunday, May 3, 2020 with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating at New Home Baptist Church, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.