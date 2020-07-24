Hester obit

Mrs. Meriam Denise (Everett) Hester of Panama City, FL, transitioned to life eternal on July 19, 2020 in Panama City. She was 51 years old and a native of Chipley, Florida.

Meriam was born to the parentage of Floyd Wendell Everett and Katie Lee Koonce Everett in Wewahitchka, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home she was reared in the Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. Meriam was employed with the Panama City Development Center in the custodial department.

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband: Nathaniel Hester of Panama City, Florida; daughter: Octavia D. Everett of Chester, Pennsylvania; four sisters: Gail Philyaw of Panama City, Florida; Rita King (Willie) of Chipley, Florida, Mary Ann Honore of Panama City, Florida, and Hattie Bowden of Dothan, Alabama; four brothers: Larry Lee Everett (Patricia), Philip Everett, both of Chipley, Florida, Floyd Kennedy Everett of Southport, Florida, and Allen Wendell Everett of Tampa, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 5-7 PM CST for a walk-through viewing and time of remembrance. In consideration of public health and safety the use/wearing of a facial covering is required to attend the viewing. The ministry of comfort has been entrusted to Cooper Funeral Home & Florist of Chipley, Florida.