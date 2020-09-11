Mildred Lucille Hess, 94, of Alford, FL, died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home.

Mildred was born March 23, 1926 in Kentucky. She married Coy Elry Hess on December 15, 1951 and they had five children together. Mildred was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and sewing while her favorites were gardening and attending church. She was a member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Marianna, a former member of St. Anne’s Women’s Club, and was an usher in the church for many years.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Lida Redmond of Kentucky; husband, Coy Elry Hess; sister, one brother, and one granddaughter.

Survivors include one brother, George Redmond of Kentucky; sons, Earl Boggler and wife, Sue of Arizona, Norman Hess and wife, Lynn of Virginia, Coy Hess, Jr and wife, Misty of Alford; daughters, Betty Speers of Alford, Therese Raines and husband, Ronnie of Alford; 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Philip Fortin officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.