Herring obit

Deborah Herring, age 68 of Marianna, passed from this life on December 25, 2019.

Deborah was born on January 22, 1951 in Pensacola, Florida to Anthony and Fannie Miller Herring. She was of the Baptist faith. Deborah resided at Todd’s House Group Home in Marianna.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Anthony and Fannie Herring; four brothers: Chester Herring, Frank Herring, Preston Herring, and Donald Herring; sister: Sophie Blanton.

She is survived by her brother: Ronald Herring and wife Carolyn of Pensacola, Florida; special caregivers: Jan Duke, Teresa Duke, Tracey Baxley; social worker: Andy Holman.

Funeral services will be held 12P.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church in Caryville, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.