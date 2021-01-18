Herman obit

Mildred “Millie” Payne Herman went to be with the Lord peacefully on January 15, 2021.

She was born June 15, 1943 in Irvington, Kentucky to the late Thad and Lillie Payne. She was a member of the Sneads United Methodist Church. She was married to the love of her life, best friend, and soul mate Elmore Herman for 57 years. During their 57 years together, they raised 4 children. Millie retired from the United States Postal Service. Above everything else she loved her family and will forever be greatly missed.

Mildred is survived by her loving husband, Claude E Herman; four children, Greg Herman, Angela H. Kyees, Sherry H. Galvin and Michael Herman; eight grandchildren, Keith Herman, Joshua Kyees, David Galvin, Jordan Galvin, Tyler Galvin, Andrew Herman, Kayla Herman and Maria Herman; two great grandchildren, Navaeh Herman and Ainsley Galvin; sisters, Margaret Smith, Grace Bailey, Dorothy Beauchamp and Marilyn Pullem.

She is preceded in death by her parents Thad and Lillie Payne; sister, Linda Zay.

Funeral services are being held at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Marianna Fl. on February 16, 2021 at 2pm. Entombment will be at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel Directing.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Susan G Komen Foundation for Breast Cancer Research. https://www.komen.org/how-to-help/donate.