Henley obit

Virgil Henley, 86 of Chipley, Florida passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home in Chipley, Florida.

Born Thursday, December 21, 1933 in Brundidge, Alabama he was the son of the late Willie Lee Henley.

Mr. Henley was a 20 year retired United States Air Force veteran.

Surviving is his wife, Dorothy Byers Henley of Chipley, FL, sons, Danny Henley and wife Renee of Panama City, FL and Michael Henley and wife Lisa of Panama City, FL; 4 grandchildren, Brandy Ramsey, Lauren Henley, Crystal Diltz, Ryan Henley; 7 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Grace Assembly at Chipley with the Rev. Dallas Pettis officiating. Interment was in New Orange Cemetery, Chipley, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Grace Assembly at Chipley.