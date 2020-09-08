Hendrix obit

Floyd Dalton Hendrix, age 59 of Cottondale, Florida, passed from this life on September 8, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Floyd was born on September 3, 1961 in Marianna, Florida, to Willie Floyd Hendrix and Geraldine White Hendrix. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County, Florida, and he worked as a cook.

He was preceded in death by his father: Willie Floyd Hendrix; step-father: Charles Freeman Anderson.

He is survived by his mother: Geraldine Wilkinson (Don) of Cottondale, FL; brothers: Chucky Anderson of Cottondale, FL, Greg Anderson (Debbie) of Marianna, FL; aunts: Helen Gross of Sneads, FL, Carlene Land (Bucky) of Marianna, FL; uncle: Willard Hendrix of Marianna, FL; nephews: Shane Anderson of Cottondale, FL, Jeremy Anderson of Cottondale, FL; niece: Emily Farrar (Bryce) of Chipley, FL; close friends: Carol and Silas Liles of Grand Ridge, FL, Jeff Rose “Gator” of Alford, FL; numerous family members and friends; dog: Cody.