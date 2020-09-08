Hendrix obit

Floyd was born on September 3, 1961 in Marianna, Florida, to Willie Floyd Hendrix and Geraldine White Hendrix. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County, Florida, and he worked as a cook.
He was preceded in death by his father: Willie Floyd Hendrix; step-father: Charles Freeman Anderson.
He is survived by his mother: Geraldine Wilkinson (Don) of Cottondale, FL; brothers: Chucky Anderson of Cottondale, FL, Greg Anderson (Debbie) of Marianna, FL; aunts: Helen Gross of Sneads, FL, Carlene Land (Bucky) of Marianna, FL; uncle: Willard Hendrix of Marianna, FL; nephews: Shane Anderson of Cottondale, FL, Jeremy Anderson of Cottondale, FL; niece: Emily Farrar (Bryce) of Chipley, FL; close friends: Carol and Silas Liles of Grand Ridge, FL, Jeff Rose “Gator” of Alford, FL; numerous family members and friends; dog: Cody.