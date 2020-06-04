Henderson obit

Ronald Wayne Henderson, 49, of Cottondale, FL, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence.

Ronald was a lifelong resident of Cottondale and Graceville, FL. Ronald was self-employed and worked in construction since he was 15 years old up until 2017 when his health no longer allowed. He enjoyed spending time with his daughter, nephews, great nieces and great nephew. He also enjoyed fishing and visiting with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Henderson; nephew, Elijah Henderson; grandparents, Louie and Thelma Henderson, and Dutch and Allie Rowe; aunts, Nelma Watford, Margaret Hinson, Annie Henderson, Mearl Henderson; uncles, Irwin Rowe, Rex Henderson, and Milton Watford; cousins, Billy Henderson, and Zackary Henderson.

Ronald is survived by his mother, Fannie Kirkland; daughter, Java Henderson; two sisters, Donna and Tammy all of Cottondale Fl; brothers, Darrell, Wesley, Todd, and Heath of Graceville; and several nieces, and nephews, great nieces and great nephew, cousins, family and friends.

A memorial service will be 10am. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Fellowship Hall at 1117 Co. Rd 171 in Graceville with James Ray Watford officiating.