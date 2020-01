The Chipley Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying an individual suspected to be involved in a credit card fraud.

The unknown suspect is believed to have obtained the victim’s credit card number, and on January 23 made a purchase in excess of $500 at the Chipley Walmart.

If you have information regarding this case, or the identity of the individual, please contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at 850-638-TIPS.