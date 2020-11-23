Help decide which turkey President Trump pardons tomorrow!

THE WHITE HOUSE – President Trump will continue the longstanding White House tradition of pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey at a ceremony in the Rose Garden tomorrow!

The turkey who receives his pardon will become America’s official 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkey. This year’s candidates–Corn and Cob–arrived yesterday at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C. Tomorrow, the two birds will make their way to the White House to join President Trump for the pardoning ceremony.

Cast your vote before 11 a.m. tomorrow to help President Trump decide which turkey to pardon! While the winner will become our National Thanksgiving Turkey, both turkeys will retire to their new home on the campus of Iowa State University.

