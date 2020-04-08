Helms obit

Mr. Jimmie Lane Helms, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

He was born August 20, 1945 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida to the late J.D. Helms and Elizabeth Viola Scott Helms.

In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Faye Elizabeth Price Helms and one brother, Jentrie Helms.

Jimmie was a member of the Shriners in Panama City, Florida and served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed music and being with his family.

Mr. Helms is survived by two children, Jackie Lynn Burns and husband Brad and Sean Helms and wife Jill; four grandchildren, Christopher Burns, Spencer Helms, Kaitlyn Sapp and Hollye Helms; one sister, Joyce Lenore Adkison and husband John; several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at St. John Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida.