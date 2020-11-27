Hellems obit

Mr. Willie Charles (W.C. Helms) Hellems, Sr., was born August 1, 1937 at 2:00 PM in Dothan, Alabama to Ellis and Fannie Lee McBryde Helms.

He was of the Methodist faith.

W.C. loved music. Anytime you visited him a quartet will be heard in his home or car. He was known to help those in need.

He is survived by loving and devoted children: Nora Dent of Slocomb, Alabama, Willie C. Hellems, Jr. of Tacoma, Washington, Gwen Barkley of Tacoma, Washington and Joseph Hellems of Dothan, Alabama; grandchildren: Tanesha Nicole Johnson and Andre Terrell Brown, Natasha, Todd, Tory and Isaiah Hellems; four great grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until funeral time of 11:00 AM, Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Graceville Community Cemetery in Graceville, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.