Heinrichs obit

Sunny Haile Heinrichs, 44, of Centreville, VA, went home to be with Jesus on December 31, 2019 in her home, surrounded by family and close friends, after a seven-year battle with brain cancer.

Sunny was born to Michael and Constance Haile on November 4, 1975 in Greenville, MS and attended Marianna High School in Marianna, FL, graduating in 1994. She accepted Christ as her savior at a young age and dedicated her life to the service of others. Sunny pursued a degree in teaching at Toccoa Falls College where she met her husband Trent. They married two years later on May 23, 1998 in Marianna, FL. Their “miracle babies” Stephen and Grace arrived in 2009. Sunny’s fondest memories include teaching elementary school at Asunción Christian Academy in Asunción, Paraguay and Kings Park Elementary in Springfield, VA as well as serving as a volunteer at Expectation Church in Fairfax, VA. She was also an annual participant at the Race for Hope in Washington, DC in support of brain cancer research.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, Michael and Constance Haile.

Sunny is survived by her husband, Trent Heinrichs; her children, Stephen and Grace; her brother, Jeremy Haile; and her sister, Courtney Bass.

Sunny will be laid to rest alongside her mother and father at 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020 in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Marianna, FL. Her celebration of life will be held at Expectation Church in Fairfax, VA on Saturday, January 11 at 2:30 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to Compassion that Compels at compassionthatcompels.org/donate. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Compassus Hospice and the many friends who supported the family during Sunny’s transition to heaven.