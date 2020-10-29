Heart obit

Marie D. Heart passed away on October 26, 2020. Ms. Heart was born in Jamaica, B.W.I. on February 18, 1930 to the late Amy and Alvin Bogle. She worked as a licensed practical nurse, and was Catholic by faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred D. Heart, two sons, Robert and Barrington Heart, and sister, Beverly Parente.

Ms. Heart is survived by her two sons, Raymond D. Heart and wife Michelle of Chesapeake Bay, VA, and Melvin D. Heart of Jonestown, NY, and one grandchild Alexander D. Heart.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sunny Hills.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.