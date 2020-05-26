Health Dept. announces more local COVID-19 cases

The Washington County Health Department announces three additional cases of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County, and the Holmes County Health Department announces two additional cases in Holmes County.

The new cases in Washington County include: a 71 year old male, a 42 year old female, and a 42 year old male. All individuals have been advised to isolate and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. All individuals and their contacts will be monitored by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease.

According to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, there are 50 positive residents, 8 hospitalizations and 2 deaths for Washington County as of today.

In Holmes County one individual is a 49 year old male and the other individual is a 35 year old female. Both individuals have been advised to isolate and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individuals and all contacts will be monitored by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 18 COVID-19 cases in Holmes County.