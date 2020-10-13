PANAMA CITY, FL- A Healing Through The Holidays Grief Workshop will be held on Friday, November 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College Student Union East Room 232 located on 5230 West Highway 98 in Panama City, FL. 32401. Angel House Bereavement Center is honored to bring this day of education to both bereaved individuals and professionals in our community who can benefit from a better understanding of the grieving and healing process. The workshop will focus on defining grief, reviewing normal grief responses, discussing healing patterns and creating a self-care plan specific to the challenges of the holiday season. The workshop is free and is sponsored by the United Way of Northwest Florida Hurricane Michael-Disaster Recovery & Rebuilding Grant. Sign-in begins at 8:30 am. A boxed lunch will be provided with question and answer time. Registration is limited and masks are required. To register, please call Angel House Bereavement Center at 850-257-5036 on or before Thursday, November 5, 2020 or sign up via eventbrite.