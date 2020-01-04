HCSO unveils new app

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce its latest tool in keeping the community connected and informed about activity in the county and within the agency.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office app is now available for download and offers access to not only arrest and events, but also important “how to” information such as procedures for applying for a 911 address, jail visitation, and more.

There is also a form where residents may anonymously submit a tip about crime or suspicious activity.

This free app also offers push notifications so residents can be informed in real time of active situations. To receive these notifications, be sure to turn notifications on in your mobile device settings.

“Working in partnership with the public plays a vital role in keeping Holmes County safe,” says Sheriff John Tate. “This app not only keeps us connected with the community and helps us pass along important information; it also allows citizens to share information back with us.”

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office app is programmed and developed in-house and hosted by Tappit Technology.

Find the app in your App Store under Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, scanning the QR codes in the attached flyer, or by following the direct link for Apple IOS or Android:

Apple:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/holmes-county-sheriffs-office/id1490101974?ls=1

Android/Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hcso.tappit