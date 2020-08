HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a truck that was stolen from a Tom Messer Road residence over the weekend.

The truck is a white F-250 with four all-terrain tires and a black brush guard with a winch. The tag number is PLUP95.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this truck is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, Option 1.