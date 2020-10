Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the theft of a four-wheeler which taken from a Marian Drive residence sometime between 4 p.m. October 9, and 11 a.m. October 10.

Pictured here, the ATV is a 2007 Honda Rancher 420.

Anyone with any information regarding this theft and/or the whereabouts of the four-wheeler is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.