HOLMES COUNTY – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Honda ATV that was stolen from a S. Weeks Street residence in Bonifay on March 21, 2020.

The ATV is described as an 80’s model three-wheeled Honda 125 “Big Red”.

Anyone who has any information regarding the theft of this ATV is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681 (Option 1).