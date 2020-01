ESTO – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a subject who burglarized a mini-storage unit located on Highway 79 in Esto.

According to a report filed by the victim, the theft likely took place sometime between November 29,2019 and January 1, 2020.

An assortment of items were taken from the unit, including several large pieces of furniture

Anyone who has observed suspicious activity at the site is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.