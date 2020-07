HOLMES COUNTY – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an ATV that was stolen from a Paladin Road residence Wednesday, July 29.

The ATV is a yellow 2003 Suzuki LTZ 400 model that is described as having a red air filter, a billet aluminum oil stick, Duro brand rear tires, and a black powder-coated swing bar.

Anyone with any information on the location of this ATV is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.