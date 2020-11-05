HCSO seeking info on vandalism

UPDATE: A preliminary investigation has determined that the vehicle involved in these incidents is a late 1990s to early 2000s model white GMC or Chevrolet single-cab pick-up. The truck was spotted in the area around 6:00 this morning, November 5.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism of numerous mailboxes and stop signs in Ponce de Leon.

The subject is believed to have purposely pushed over the mailboxes and stop signs, as well as attempted to push over a railroad arm at Valee Rd. and Highway 10A before going into the ditch at the old wood yard off E. Main St.

Anyone with information regarding this activity is asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681, option 1.