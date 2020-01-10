HCSO searching for Westville man

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for 82-year-old Doferice D. Thompson of Westville in an effort to check on his wellbeing.

Thompson went fishing earlier today at Black Creek in Walton County and was last heard from around 8 p.m. Friday, January 10. At that time, he told family members he was getting on Interstate 10 but appeared slightly disoriented and confused.

Thompson is driving a gray 2018 Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.