HOLMES COUNTY – Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office have recovered two motorcycles from Urman Lane in Bonifay.

One has been identified as a motorcycle reported stolen out of Bay County. Investigators are looking for the owner of the other one, a red Honda 100 CRF that has had its serial number removed.

Anyone with any information on the rightful owner of the red Honda bike is asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681, option 1.