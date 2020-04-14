HCSO receives boat, bulletproof vests through FSA

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office now has additional bulletproof vests and has added a boat to its patrol units, thanks to the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

HCSO was one of 18 law enforcement agencies to receive vests through the FSA Bulletproof Vest Grant Program and one of 12 agencies selected to receive funds through the FSA Shared Asset Program.

“These grants will greatly support smaller sheriffs’ offices, giving them new equipment so they can serve their counties,” said FSA President and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “The new Florida Sheriffs Association grants are one way we can protect our communities and serve our residents.”

The boat received through the Shared Asset Program was manufactured right here in Holmes County by Xtreme Boats.

“It’s a win-win,” said Holmes County Sheriff John Tate. “Not only were we able to add an asset to the sheriff’s office without any expense to the taxpayers, we were able to support a local business in the process.”

Both grants are made possible due to the outstanding support of FSA members. For more on these grants, visit: https://www.flsheriffs.org/publications/entry/florida-sheriffs-association-grants-1.16-million-to-help-sheriffs-offices