HCSO partners with One Blood for COVID-19 plasma & blood drive

HOLMES COUNTY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with One Blood to host a Badges for Life drive that will accept donations of Covid-19 convalescent plasma, as well as traditional whole blood donations.

The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Holmes County Courthouse Monday, August 17. The courthouse is located at 401 N. Oklahoma Street in Bonifay.

“We know there is a need at medical facilities for antibodies found in the plasma of those who have recovered from the Covid-19 virus,” said Sheriff John Tate. “We would like to give those who have recovered the opportunity to donate their plasma to help others.”

To give plasma, donors must be recovered from the virus and have 14 days since their negative test and/or any symptoms. Please allow approximately an hour for the donation and screening process. This includes a wellness check-up, which entails a COVID-19 antibody test, blood pressure, temperature, and pulse check, iron count, and cholesterol screening. Social distancing measures will be in effect.

Whole blood donations will also be accepted during this drive, and all donors will receive a Badges for Life t-shirt.

Please do not present to donate if you have a fever, an active case of Covid-19, a pending test for Covid-19, or have been exposed to anyone who has the virus within 14 days prior to the drive.

For more information on this drive, contact the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office during administrative hours at 850-547-4421.