HCSO offers concealed weapon class

BONIFAY – Holmes County Sheriff’s Office will present a Concealed Weapons Class at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at the Holmes County Jail classroom, located at 3207 Lonny Lindsey Dr. in Bonifay.

Please note that due to the unexpected number of participants at the last class, participation will be limited to the first 50 registrants. To register, call the Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-4421. The cost is $25 per person, payable at the time of the class. All proceeds will benefit the Holmes County High School Class of 2020.

Sheriff John Tate will instruct the class, which is expected to last about two hours. This class will meet the firearms training class requirement mandated by the Florida Department of Agriculture concealed weapon permit application.

The class is open to ages 18 and up; however the minimum age to be granted a permit from the state is 21. Participants ages 21 and up may bring their own gun and rounds or use those provided by the sheriff’s office. Participants under the age of 21 are asked to use the provided gun and rounds.